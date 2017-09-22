Apprentices celebrate success

Page Content 1

​Graduates from our most recent apprenticeship programme have been recognised at a ceremony in Catford.

On Tuesday 19 September, 23 apprentices from Lewisham Council, Phoenix Community Housing and Lewisham Homes received certificates highlighting their success in completing their apprenticeships from the Mayor of Lewisham, Sir Steve Bullock.

Graduates included:

Raeven Cowell, Lewisham Council

Sheyneen Green-Dacres, Lewisham Council

Chanel Harris-Donaldson, Phoenix Community Housing

William Inko Dokubo, Phoenix Community Housing

Shane Drummer, Phoenix Community Housing

Marvey Emmanuel, Phoenix Community Housing

Daniel Gornal, Lewisham Council

Eke Hardie, Lewisham Council

Rianne James-Henry, Lewisham Council

Romero Johnson, Lewisham Council

Asharne Litchmore, Phoenix Community Housing

Jake Nembhard, Lewisham Council

Ademir Netto, Phoenix Community Housing

Atolani Oganla, Lewisham Council

Michaela Opara, Lewisham Council

Reece Sang, Phoenix Community Housing

Jade Short, Phoenix Community Housing

Diandra Sowenimo, Lewisham Council

Ade Stultz, Lewisham Council

Amy Taylor, Phoenix Community Housing

Kim Thompson, Phoenix Community Housing

Eric Osei-Tutu, Lewisham Council

Ashley Williamson, Lewisham Homes

A surprise was in store for Sir Steve Bullock, who was presented with his own Apprentice Champion award which thanked him for his support of the programme and other employment initiatives over the years.

Sir Steve was presented with his award by Euon Brown, who started off as an apprentice and is now a programme manager within the Children and Young People directorate at Lewisham Council, responsible for line managing his own apprentice.

