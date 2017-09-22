Apprentices celebrate success

Graduates from our most recent apprenticeship programme have been recognised at a ceremony in Catford.
On Tuesday 19 September, 23 apprentices from Lewisham Council, Phoenix Community Housing and Lewisham Homes received certificates highlighting their success in completing their apprenticeships from the Mayor of Lewisham, Sir Steve Bullock.
Graduates included:
-
Raeven Cowell, Lewisham Council
-
Sheyneen Green-Dacres, Lewisham Council
-
Chanel Harris-Donaldson, Phoenix Community Housing
-
William Inko Dokubo, Phoenix Community Housing
-
Shane Drummer, Phoenix Community Housing
-
Marvey Emmanuel, Phoenix Community Housing
-
Daniel Gornal, Lewisham Council
-
Eke Hardie, Lewisham Council
-
Rianne James-Henry, Lewisham Council
-
Romero Johnson, Lewisham Council
-
Asharne Litchmore, Phoenix Community Housing
-
Jake Nembhard, Lewisham Council
-
Ademir Netto, Phoenix Community Housing
-
Atolani Oganla, Lewisham Council
-
Michaela Opara, Lewisham Council
-
Reece Sang, Phoenix Community Housing
-
Jade Short, Phoenix Community Housing
-
Diandra Sowenimo, Lewisham Council
-
Ade Stultz, Lewisham Council
-
Amy Taylor, Phoenix Community Housing
-
Kim Thompson, Phoenix Community Housing
-
Eric Osei-Tutu, Lewisham Council
Ashley Williamson, Lewisham Homes
A surprise was in store for Sir Steve Bullock, who was presented with his own Apprentice Champion award which thanked him for his support of the programme and other employment initiatives over the years.
Sir Steve was presented with his award by Euon Brown, who started off as an apprentice and is now a programme manager within the Children and Young People directorate at Lewisham Council, responsible for line managing his own apprentice.
Find out more about the apprenticeship programme