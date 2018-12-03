Applications are now open for our main grants programme

Page Content 1

​You can apply for a grant to help fund your charity or not-for-profit-organisation.

Applications opened today, Monday 3 December, for charities and not-for-profit organisations to bid for funding from our main grants programme.

You can apply for a grant of any amount to support the overall operation of your organisation or for annual funding of up to £35,000 for specific projects.

Funding criteria

You can apply for funding if you:

are an existing charity or not-for-profit in the borough

run activities that will mainly benefit residents in the borough.

You must apply under one of our funding themes, which are:

strong and cohesive communities

communities that care

access to advice

widening access to arts and sports.

How to apply

If you’d like to apply for funding, read our application guidance and download the application form.

Applications close on Sunday 3 February 2019.