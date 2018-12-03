 Lewisham Council - Applications are now open for our main grants programme
Published on 03 December 2018

​You can apply for a grant to help fund your charity or not-for-profit-organisation.

Applications opened today, Monday 3 December, for charities and not-for-profit organisations to bid for funding from our main grants programme.

You can apply for a grant of any amount to support the overall operation of your organisation or for annual funding of up to £35,000 for specific projects.

Funding criteria

You can apply for funding if you:

  • are an existing charity or not-for-profit in the borough
  • run activities that will mainly benefit residents in the borough.

You must apply under one of our funding themes, which are:

  • strong and cohesive communities
  • communities that care
  • access to advice
  • widening access to arts and sports.

How to apply

If you’d like to apply for funding, read our application guidance and download the application form.

Applications close on Sunday 3 February 2019.

 

 

