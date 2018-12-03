Applications are now open for our main grants programme

You can apply for a grant to help fund your charity or not-for-profit-organisation.
Applications opened today, Monday 3 December, for charities and not-for-profit organisations to bid for funding from our main grants programme.
You can apply for a grant of any amount to support the overall operation of your organisation or for annual funding of up to £35,000 for specific projects.
Funding criteria
You can apply for funding if you:
You must apply under one of our funding themes, which are:
How to apply
If you’d like to apply for funding, read our application guidance and download the application form.
Applications close on Sunday 3 February 2019.