Anti–poverty plan launched

​A number of proposals to tackle poverty in Lewisham have been made in a report by the Lewisham Poverty Commission.

The Lewisham Poverty Commission was launched in February 2017 and brought together Lewisham councillors, local organisations and national experts to tackle poverty.

The Commission’s new report includes 52 recommendations to:

enable local people to access decent work

reduce child poverty

tackle the housing crisis.

Tackling poverty in Lewisham

The proposals include the creation of a 'Lewisham Deal', which would:

provide more apprenticeships

promote the real Living Wage

create more opportunities for local businesses to trade.

The Lewisham Deal would be delivered by a partnership of public sector employers including housing, health and education.

What we’ve done so far

In 2012 we became the joint-first Living Wage accredited council in the country and the Commission’s new report shows that we continue to lead the way on tackling poverty. We recently introduced a business rate incentive to promote the London Living Wage, with the number of accredited employers rising by 560% in the last 18 months.

Councillor Joe Dromey, Cabinet Member for Policy and Performance, and Chair of the Lewisham Poverty Commission said, ‘Lewisham is a great place to live. But despite being situated in the heart of London, one of the wealthiest cities in the world, tens of thousands of our residents live in poverty.

‘Lewisham has a proud record of tackling poverty, but there is much more we can do. Despite the Government's decision to cut two thirds of our funding, we are determined to make a big difference locally.’