A power cut is currently affecting our services

A power outage at Wearside Service Centre is affecting our services.
The power outage is likely to last all of today, 3 January 2018.
What is the impact of the power cut
The power outage at our Wearside Service depot means that:
This means that we won’t respond to or action any customer queries today. This includes queries made by phone, on our website, or by email.
Which services are affected
We can’t respond to enquiries about:
-
rubbish and recycling collections, including garden waste collections
-
commercial waste collection
-
street cleaning
-
pest control
-
parks and open spaces
-
passenger transport services
abandoned vehicles.
We are still delivering services
Our staff are still out delivering services – such as waste and recycling collections – as normal. Only our phone lines and computer systems are affected.