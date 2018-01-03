A power cut is currently affecting our services

Page Content 1

​A power outage at Wearside Service Centre is affecting our services.

The power outage is likely to last all of today, 3 January 2018.

What is the impact of the power cut

The power outage at our Wearside Service depot means that:

phone lines are down

we can’t use our computers.

This means that we won’t respond to or action any customer queries today. This includes queries made by phone, on our website, or by email.

Which services are affected

We can’t respond to enquiries about:

rubbish and recycling collections, including garden waste collections

commercial waste collection

street cleaning

pest control

parks and open spaces

passenger transport services

abandoned vehicles.

We are still delivering services

Our staff are still out delivering services – such as waste and recycling collections – as normal. Only our phone lines and computer systems are affected.