100 Lewisham residents presented with a Mayor’s Award for volunteering

100 people were commended for their voluntary work in Lewisham at the Mayor’s Award ceremony on 24 November.

About the Mayor’s Award

The Mayor’s Award was launched to recognise the voluntary contributions of individuals, community groups and local business to communities in Lewisham. Everyone who was commended had been nominated by a resident or organisation based in Lewisham.

Types of award

95 people received Mayor’s Award for volunteering and five special category awards were presented at the Mayor’s Award ceremony:

Robert Morrison was presented with a ‘volunteers and individuals’ category award for his voluntary work within the Quo Vadis mental health charity.

Teklehamanot Beraki was presented with a ‘young people’ category award for his work with the Young Lewisham Project.

Deptford Folk community project was presented with an ‘organisations and businesses’ category award for the work it does to improve community life in Deptford, including in local parks.Pat Fordham MBE and David Cummins were presented with special award for ‘exceptional contribution to community life in Lewisham’ for their voluntary work for Phoenix Community Housing.

Councillor Joan Millbank, Lewisham’s cabinet member for Third Sector and Community, said, ‘It was brilliant to receive 100 nominations for the Mayor’s Awards. Everyone who has been given a Mayor’s Award deserves recognition for their amazing voluntary work within Lewisham.

‘I want to particularly congratulate the five Mayor’s Award category holders; they all show the huge difference voluntary work makes in Lewisham! Our borough, neighbourhoods and local communities are truly enriched and strengthened by the amazing voluntary work undertaken by so many committed individuals and groups.’

