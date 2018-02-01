£20m funding to build new homes

We have been awarded £20million by the Government to build new homes in Catford and Lewisham town centres.
The £20 million grant was awarded by the Housing Infrastructure Fund on 1 February. We will use it to:
- move the South Circular in Catford, which will provide more land for housing and transform the town centre with new homes, new jobs and new open spaces
- fund new affordable homes in Lewisham town centre.
Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, said: ‘We are building 500 new council homes and 2000 new affordable homes in Lewisham to tackle London’s housing crisis and an extra £20million funding will make a big difference to our work.’