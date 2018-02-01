£20m funding to build new homes

Page Content 1

We have been awarded £20million by the Government to build new homes in Catford and Lewisham town centres.

The £20 million grant was awarded by the Housing Infrastructure Fund on 1 February. We will use it to:

move the South Circular in Catford, which will provide more land for housing and transform the town centre with new homes, new jobs and new open spaces

fund new affordable homes in Lewisham town centre.

Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, said: ‘We are building 500 new council homes and 2000 new affordable homes in Lewisham to tackle London’s housing crisis and an extra £20million funding will make a big difference to our work.’