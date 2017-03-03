Youth offending volunteers wanted

Page Content 1

​Are you committed and passionate about working with young people? Do you want to help young people be all they can be? Do you have skills to give back to the local community?

We are looking for volunteers to join our Youth Offending Service as community panel members and work closely with young people to support them in not reoffending.

What will the role involve?

Volunteers will:

facilitate youth offender panel meetings between young people who have offended, the Youth Offending Service and victims of crime

review the circumstances of the offence

consider the impact of the offence and agree a contract.

What are we looking for?

Volunteers must be willing and committed to working with young people.

Volunteers must be able to commit to a minimum of two panel meetings per month (which last around one hour).

Volunteers must be able to commit for at least 12 months.

Volunteers are required to have a DBS check (we will apply on your behalf).

What will I get?

we will reimburse reasonable travel expenses

full training, guidance and support

the chance to develop new skills and gain experience

the opportunity to make a difference to young people’s lives and the local community in Lewisham.

Get in touch

If you would like to find out more about becoming a volunteer community panel member, register your interest below and we will contact you with further details.