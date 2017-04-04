Why council tax is increasing

Page Content 1

​Dear resident,

What would you do if your salary was cut by nearly two thirds as your household bills increased?

That’s the position we find ourselves in today. Government funding for Lewisham is being cut by 63%, between 2010–2020, while demand for our services increases every year. These funding cuts mean we have to either raise council tax, reduce spending on services, or both.

Given the scale of these cuts, we have no option but to increase council tax by 1.99% over the coming year, in addition to the 3% ‘precept’ charge to help fund social care in Lewisham. The increase is equivalent to 114p a week for a Band D property.

The social care precept is essential. We’ve seen the NHS across the country facing a growing crisis made worse by the Government’s savage cuts to council funding, which have hit adult social care services hard.

We are increasing council tax in order to protect the most vulnerable, limit pressure on our NHS and social care services and support local services our residents rely on.

We will continue to urge the Government to provide fair funding for councils to support vital local services in Lewisham, particularly adult social care, and we will continue to do our best for you and your family in these very difficult circumstances.

Steve Bullock

Mayor of Lewisham

