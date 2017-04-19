Voting in the 2017 general election

Page Content 1

Please read some important news about registering to vote in the general election on 8 June 2017.​

Registration

If you know you are not registered to vote please register to vote now. If you were registered to vote last year you do not need to register to vote again for these elections.

Your poll card will be sent between 3–15 May.

If you do not receive a poll card then you need to register.

The deadline to register to vote is 22 May so please wait for now.

EU citizens cannot vote in this election

If you are an EU citizen living in the UK and have not yet gained UK citizenship then you cannot vote in general elections and therefore cannot vote in this one.

Who can vote in the general election?

The following people are able to vote in general elections:

British citizens.

Commonwealth citizens legally resident in this country.

British citizens living abroad for no more than 15 years.

See a full list of people able to vote in general elections .

Timetable for voters

Poll cards will not go out until after 3 May, and will likely take up until 15 May for everyone to have their poll card.

Postal votes will not go out until around 15 May.

Deadline to register is 22 May.

Deadline to apply for a postal vote is 23 May.

Polling day is 8 June.

Find out about applying for postal or proxy votes.