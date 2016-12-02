Volunteers wanted: help us make our website better

​We are looking for people to help us improve our website. If you take part in a face-to-face user test, you will get a voucher to say thank you.

User testing is where we ask you to do tasks on our website and we collect information about how you find it. Then we use this information to change our website, making it easier for people to use.

Many of the user testing sessions are face to face, in our offices in Catford. These take about one hour and may be recorded. We will tell you exactly what you need to do.

Occasionally we may invite you to take part in tests from home.