Volunteers wanted: help us make our website better

We are looking for people to help us improve our website. If you take part in a face-to-face user test, you will get a voucher to say thank you.
Join our user testing group
User testing is where we ask you to do tasks on our website and we collect information about how you find it. Then we use this information to change our website, making it easier for people to use.
Many of the user testing sessions are face to face, in our offices in Catford. These take about one hour and may be recorded. We will tell you exactly what you need to do.
Occasionally we may invite you to take part in tests from home.
By filling in your details today you are under no obligation. We may invite you to take part in tests but you can choose whether or not to accept.
Who can join
Anyone can sign up to join our user testing group. You don’t need any particular abilities.
For some user tests we will need feedback from people from specific age groups or backgrounds.
Please note: although anyone is welcome to join we offer no guarantee that you will be invited to take part in a user test.
Reasons to sign up
Help us make our website more user-friendly for the thousands of people who visit it every month.
If you take part in one of our user tests, we will give you a voucher to say thank you.
