Volunteers needed to be reading champions at libraries

​We are looking for volunteers to become reading champions and support the running of this year's summer reading challenge in libraries.

The summer reading challenge encourages primary school age children to read over the long summer holidays.

What would being a reading champion involve?

A reading champion will

help staff to run the summer reading challenge

talk to children about the books they’ve been reading

help with summer craft activities.

What are we looking for?

Volunteers must enjoy working and spending time with children.

Volunteers must like reading and doing craft activities.

Volunteers must be good communicators.

Volunteers need to be reliable and good time keepers.

What will I get?

full training

valuable work experience to increase employability and include in UCAS applications

the chance to increase your confidence, social skills and literacy

the chance to make a positive contribution to the community

the opportunity to be part of a national programme that inspires reading.

Get in touch

If you can offer a few hours a week from 15 July–31 August we would love to hear from you. There are opportunities to volunteer at all the libraries in the borough. Please call into a library to express interest or email katrina.blench@lewisham.gov.uk.