Success for Lewisham Council at London Planning Awards

Two innovative housing and regeneration schemes in Lewisham won awards at the London Planning Awards held on 27 February 2017.

The Deptford Project won ‘Best Heritage Led Project’.

The Deptford Project is the creation of a new public square, market space and affordable housing. The Deptford Project beat off competition from Hoxton Hall in Hackney, Thrale Almshouses in Streatham and Devonshire House.





PLACE/Ladywell was commended in the ‘Best New Place to Live’ category.

PLACE/Ladywell is a temporary housing scheme for 24 homeless families, affordable work space for small businesses and community café.

Lewisham had the highest number of shortlisted award nominations (4) of any London borough at the London Planning Awards. The London Planning Awards are organised in partnership with the Mayor of London, London First, RTPI, Planning Officers Society and London Councils, to recognise and reward best practice in planning in the capital. The awards event took place at City Hall.



Councillor Damien Egan, Cabinet Member for Housing said, 'Our London Planning Awards success shows that when it comes to housing Lewisham is now seen as a place that’s leading the way in London. PLACE/Ladywell, our development for homeless families, was up against some big private developments so it’s wonderful to get this recognition. The Deptford Project and PLACE/Ladywell are providing more homes for our residents, affordable work spaces and a huge amount of effort has gone into making them great places for the community to live and work with cutting edge design.



'Historically Lewisham had a radical housing tradition, we’re reviving that. I am proud that we are building council housing again and that by 2018 we will have built 500 new council houses and 2,000 new genuinely affordable homes. We will continue to support award-winning schemes like PLACE/Ladywell and the Deptford Project which show that even in these tough times we can still make a big difference to the lives of our residents.'