Sir Steve Bullock delivers his 16th mayoral report

The Mayor delivered his report at Lewisham Council’s Annual General Meeting on 27 March.

The Mayor of Lewisham, Sir Steve Bullock, announced in his 16th mayoral report that he:

has written to the Prime Minister urging her to guarantee all EU nationals can stay in the UK after Brexit has appointed Councillor Sophie McGeevor as our Champion for Air Quality intends to create a citizenship award scheme for people who make an extraordinary contribution to life in Lewisham has asked for a report on the cost and benefits of exempting care leavers from council tax until they are 25.

Sir Steve said: ‘24,000 EU nationals live in Lewisham. They make a huge contribution to the life of our community, economy and public services. But since Brexit they are uncertain about their future in the UK. On 24 March I wrote to the Prime Minister urging her to guarantee all EU nationals can stay in the UK after Brexit and I will continue to pressure the Government to end the uncertainty and confusion about the future of EU nationals.

‘Air quality is an urgent issue we need to tackle. I have appointed Councillor McGeevor as our Champion for Air Quality in Lewisham. Councillor McGeevor will work with Councillor Rachel Onikosi (Cabinet Member for the Public Realm) and our staff to make our residents better aware of air quality and what they can do to make our air cleaner. I have also asked Councillor McGeevor to advise on any additional measures we can consider to make our air cleaner in Lewisham.

‘The Government’s work allowance cuts for care leavers without children leave many up to £72 a month worse off. I believe we need to support children in care to make the transition to independent adult life. I will be asking for a report which examines the cost and benefits of exempting care leavers from council tax until they are 25 in Lewisham. The report will form part of our 2018–19 budget process.

‘In 2017 we will bring forward a proposal to create a citizenship award scheme to enable residents to nominate some of the amazing people who make an extraordinary contribution to life in our borough.'