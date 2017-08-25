Safety checks for Lewisham Homes properties

Page Content 1

Following comprehensive safety checks over the summer, Lewisham Homes is going through a programme of checking all fire safety doors. The fire doors were installed by certified manufacturers and installers.

Following the fire safety checks and feedback from residents, Lewisham Homes commissioned independent tests on a sample of front entrance doors. Of the main contracting partners so far involved, Mitie has agreed to manage their appointed certified installers in carrying out any corrective works at their expense.

Lewisham Homes has appointed an independent company to verify that the work on every door is done to standard.

Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, said: 'I expect that any safety checks and work will cause a minimum of inconvenience to residents.'