Restaurants to give refugees warm welcome

Page Content 1

A former resident of Syria's capital Damascus is among restauranteurs on standby to welcome Lewisham’s refugee contingent from the war-torn Middle Eastern country.

The borough has pledged to resettle an initial 10 Syrian refugee families via its policy to use homes provided by the local community, with the first arrivals set for February.

The culinary welcome organised by Lewisham Council will be one of their first meals in the UK as they adapt to their new, safe surrounds having escaped the horrors of their home country’s civil war.

Among those who’ve agreed to take part is Abdullah Alawayed, 37, from Lewisham. He started Syrian food pop up the Damascus Chef with his wife four months ago. He grew up in rural Syria before living in Damascus for 10 years and moving to south London in 2012.

Abdullah said: 't would be an honour for me to help feed the new arrivals. I don’t see them as refugees – they are my people. I know they will need someone who understands them, and is already settled here to help them. 'When I first came to Lewisham in 2012 I was shy at first, but I found people very friendly – south east London people are very welcoming. I’m sure they will share this experience.'