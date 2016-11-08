Remembrance Sunday services

Page Content 1

Remembrance Sunday will be marked with two commemorative events on 13 November.

Reverend Peter Farley-Moore, Vicar from St John’s Church, will lead one service at the war memorial on Upper Brockley Road (at its junction with Lewisham Way). A second service at the war memorial in Lewisham High Street will be led by Father Steve Hall, Vicar of St Mary’s the Virgin Church, with Father Tom Lynch from St Saviour’s RC Church and Pastor Bernd Rapp of the Dietrich Bonhoeffer Church in Forest Hill. Both services will bring together Lewisham’s diverse population to remember all those who gave their lives during the world wars and other conflicts. The service on Upper Brockley Road will start at 10.55am. It will be attended by the Chair of Lewisham Council, Councillor Obajimi Adefiranye, New Cross and Deptford ward councillors and Vicky Foxcroft, MP for Deptford New Cross. Also in attendance will be members of the local branch of the Royal British Legion and other military organisations and associations based in Deptford. A local band will lead the singing of the hymns.