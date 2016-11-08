Remembrance Sunday services

Remembrance Sunday will be marked with two commemorative events on 13 November.
Reverend Peter Farley-Moore, Vicar from St John’s Church, will lead one service at the war memorial on Upper Brockley Road (at its junction with Lewisham Way). A second service at the war memorial in Lewisham High Street will be led by Father Steve Hall, Vicar of St Mary’s the Virgin Church, with Father Tom Lynch from St Saviour’s RC Church and Pastor Bernd Rapp of the Dietrich Bonhoeffer Church in Forest Hill.
Both services will bring together Lewisham’s diverse population to remember all those who gave their lives during the world wars and other conflicts.
The service on Upper Brockley Road will start at 10.55am. It will be attended by the Chair of Lewisham Council, Councillor Obajimi Adefiranye, New Cross and Deptford ward councillors and Vicky Foxcroft, MP for Deptford New Cross. Also in attendance will be members of the local branch of the Royal British Legion and other military organisations and associations based in Deptford. A local band will lead the singing of the hymns.
Police will stop traffic at 11am for the customary two-minute silence. The wreath laying will be led by the Chair of the Council.
The second much larger service will take place at 10.55am by the war memorial on Lewisham High Street (opposite Lewisham Hospital).
Local dignitaries attending are Sir Steve Bullock, the Mayor of Lewisham; Heidi Alexander, MP for Lewisham East; Jim Dowd, MP for Lewisham West and Penge, and Colonel Jane Davis OBE DL TD, Lewisham’s Deputy Lieutenant. The Lewisham branches of the Royal British Legion will also attend with their standards.
A marching band from the 1475 Squadron ATC will lead contingents to and from the war memorial on Lewisham High Street. The Mayor and Deputy Lieutenant will take the salute and inspect the troops at the end of the service which will also include a two minute silence at 11am. Music, including the hymns, last post reveille and national anthem will be played by the Locke Brass consort and a piper from the London Scottish will lead the civic procession.
The wreath laying will be led by the Mayor of Lewisham.
Lewisham residents are welcome to attend either service.