Recycle your real Christmas tree in January 2017

When you have finished with your real Christmas tree, you can use your garden waste bin to dispose of it this year. Just cut it into sizes no more than 10cm thick and 50cm long.

Please make sure all decorations are removed as these cannot go into the bin. Artificial trees are not accepted in the garden waste bin.

If you don’t have a garden waste bin, you can recycle your real Christmas tree at any of the following points throughout January 2017.