PLACE/Ladywell shortlisted for four prestigious awards

Lewisham’s innovative temporary housing scheme has been shortlisted for four prestigious awards.

Inside Housing Awards

Outstanding innovation of the year (under 20,000 homes)

An outstanding approach to tackling homelessness

Local Government Chronicle

Best housing initiative

London Planning Awards

Best new place to live

This innovative approach to providing homes for families in need has stood out from nominations across London and the UK to become a finalist in these awards.

The village provides quality temporary housing for 24 homeless families, as well as affordable work spaces for small businesses, a community café and a film screening room.

The 24 two-bedroom homes that make up the residential part of PLACE/Ladywell are 10% larger than London space standards and fitted with white goods, have large balconies and are very energy efficient with an anticipated energy bill of just £5 per week.

The winners of the London Planning Awards will be revealed on 27 February 2017; the Local Government Chronicle winners will be named on 8 March 2017; and UK Housing Awards will be announced at a ceremony in London on 26 April 2017.

PLACE/Ladywell’s innovative design has already gained wide recognition and won both ‘The Mayor’s Prize’ and ‘The Temporary’ awards at the New London Architecture Awards July 2016.