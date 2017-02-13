 Lewisham Council - PLACE Ladywell shortlisted for four prestigious awards
PLACE/Ladywell shortlisted for four prestigious awards

Published on 13 February 2017

Lewisham’s innovative temporary housing scheme has been shortlisted for four prestigious awards.

Inside Housing Awards

  • Outstanding innovation of the year (under 20,000 homes)
  • An outstanding approach to tackling homelessness

Local Government Chronicle

  • Best housing initiative

London Planning Awards

  • Best new place to live

This innovative approach to providing homes for families in need has stood out from nominations across London and the UK to become a finalist in these awards.

The village provides quality temporary housing for 24 homeless families, as well as affordable work spaces for small businesses, a community café and a film screening room. 

The 24 two-bedroom homes that make up the residential part of PLACE/Ladywell are 10% larger than London space standards and fitted with white goods, have large balconies and are very energy efficient with an anticipated energy bill of just £5 per week.

The winners of the London Planning Awards will be revealed on 27 February 2017; the Local Government Chronicle winners will be named on 8 March 2017; and UK Housing Awards will be announced at a ceremony in London on 26 April 2017. 

PLACE/Ladywell’s innovative design has already gained wide recognition and won both ‘The Mayor’s Prize’ and ‘The Temporary’ awards at the New London Architecture Awards July 2016.

