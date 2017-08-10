Nominate a Lewisham volunteer for a Mayor’s Award

Page Content 1

Lewisham residents are invited to nominate individuals, community groups and businesses, who have volunteered in their spare time in Lewisham, for a Mayor’s Award.

The new scheme was launched on 9 August 2017 to recognise individuals, community groups and businesses who are making Lewisham a better place to live.

There are three categories for the Mayor’s Award:

Individual/volunteer – for outstanding contribution to the local community

Organisation/business – for community commitment to the people of the borough

Young person achievement award – for people aged 18 and under.

The deadline for nominations for the Mayor’s Award is midnight on 29 September 2017.

Councillor Joan Millbank, Lewisham’s cabinet member for Third Sector and Community, said: ‘If you know a young person, local resident, community group or a business who makes Lewisham a better place to live through volunteering, please take a few minutes to nominate them for a Mayor’s Award.

‘Lewisham is stronger for the amazing voluntary work that goes on around our borough and the Mayor’s Award will allow us to recognise and thank people who give their time to help others.’

Find out more information about the Mayor’s Award and how you can nominate.