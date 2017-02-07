New shared IT service to save millions

Page Content 1

Plans for a new shared IT service between Lewisham, Brent and Southwark councils will be discussed at a meeting of Mayor and Cabinet on 8 February 2017.

The shared IT service will save millions of pounds, improve resident access to the councils’ services and enable flexible and mobile working for staff. In April 2016, we teamed up with Brent Council to share IT services which has delivered over £1million savings.

Between 2010 and 2020 our core funding will be cut by central Government by 63% in real terms. We have had to reduce our budget by £138million since 2010 and will make further savings of £23million in 2017/18. We're now less than half the size we were in 2010, but trying to find new ways to maintain our services to the public as much as possible, including: working with the community to keep all of our libraries operating; sharing services with other councils and using new technology to make services more effective.