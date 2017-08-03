New results of government fire safety tests on three Lewisham buildings

Page Content 1

Three buildings in Lewisham have failed a second government fire safety test of external cladding and insulation.

The three buildings are:

1–48 Hatfield Close, New Cross SE14

49–96 Hatfield Close, New Cross SE14

Gerrard House, New Cross SE14.

Lewisham Homes has written to all residents who live in the buildings about the new fire safety test results and has a dedicated team to answer questions by email: housingmanagement@lewishamhomes.org.uk and phone: 0800 028 2028.

The 24-hour fire patrol service, which was introduced to the three buildings in June, to keep residents safe, will continue.

Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, said: 'The fire safety test results confirm the need to remove the external cladding and insulation from the three buildings and reinforce the need for the measures we have put in place, including a 24-hour fire patrol service, to keep residents safe.

'Lewisham Homes has appointed a team of contractors to remove the external cladding and insulation from the three buildings. I want to see this work done quickly with the minimum of inconvenience to residents.

'I am satisfied, on the advice of Lewisham Homes and the London Fire Brigade, that there is no need to evacuate any of the three buildings. I have said that leaseholders in Lewisham should not be charged for removal of cladding, as they would be for general building improvements to their properties. As the costs of this work become clearer I will be asking Government to assist with funding for this vital safety work.'