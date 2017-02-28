New Poverty Commission launched

Page Content 1

A new Poverty Commission to examine the impact of poverty on people's lives in the borough was launched on 27 February 2017.

The commission brings together local councillors, campaigners, academics and experts.

The Poverty Commission will organise a summit in the summer to listen to the views of partners and community leaders. The commission will seek out the views and experience of local residents, examine what Lewisham is currently doing to tackle poverty, and identify best practice from other councils. In the autumn the commission will publish a final report with recommendations for cutting poverty in Lewisham which will be presented to Mayor and Cabinet for consideration.

The Poverty Commission is chaired by Councillor Joe Dromey and its members include representatives from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Trust for London, Goldsmiths, University of London, Child Poverty Action Group, Lewisham Citizens, New Local Government Network, Lewisham cabinet members and backbench councillors. The first meeting of the Poverty Commission was held on 27 February 2017.

Councillor Joe Dromey, Cabinet Member for Policy and Performance said: 'Lewisham is a great place to live, with a strong and vibrant community. But poverty still blights the lives of tens of thousands of our residents, holding them back, and preventing them from achieving their potential.

'The government’s cuts to benefits – both for those in work on low pay, and for those unable to work – have made poverty far worse. And the government’s 63 per cent cut to Lewisham's funding has limited what we're able to do as a council. But despite this, we're determined to do what we can to tackle poverty in our community.

'Our Poverty Commission will bring together local stakeholders and national experts to take a fresh look at the challenge of poverty in Lewisham. We'll be looking to develop innovative policy responses that can make a real difference, even in these difficult times.'