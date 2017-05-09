Give your views on plans for a new light art installation in Deptford

Page Content 1

​You can vote for one of three design options for a light art installation on the underside of Deptford railway bridge. The new lighting will be a key part of the regeneration of the north end of the high street.

The design that receives the most votes will inform further plans for the lighting installation.

Local artist Peter Freeman, who studied at Goldsmiths’, University of London, created the initial designs with a contemporary and technological feel to express the spirit and culture that is at the heart of Deptford.

How to vote

Complete the online survey which closes on Monday 26 June

Go to a drop-in session:

Tuesday 23 May, 3–7pm

Deptford Lounge, Giffin Street, SE8 4RJ

Artist Peter Freeman will be available to answer any questions about his designs.

The final design will be subject to further approvals, including planning consent.