New homeless hostel meets pressing need

Page Content 1

A former care home for older people has been bought and turned into high quality temporary accommodation for families who are homeless.

Hamilton Lodge in Forest Hill was inspected by the Care Quality Commission in 2013 and found to be providing inadequate care to its elderly residents. The independent operators subsequently decided to close down and agreed to sell the property to the Council.

It has been converted and now features temporary accommodation with 74 beds over 21 units, including one after-hours emergency unit with two bedrooms. Since opening four weeks ago all the beds have been filled.

The property features a sloping rear garden, period features inside and is close to the renowned Horniman Museum and Gardens. It has planning permission for five years, at which point there will be a review of the use of the site.

The demand for emergency accommodation across London is high, with Lewisham receiving approximately 1,200 applications a year from homeless families with up to 750 being housed. In total there are over 500 households in bed and breakfast accommodation and 1,700 in temporary accommodation.

This scheme is just one part of our ‘Homes for Lewisham’ housing strategy which is committed to taking action for all its’ residents, across all tenures, to drive up supply and improve conditions.

As well as Hamilton Lodge, we're working to tackle homelessness by committing to build 2,000 new affordable homes by 2018, of which 500 will be council homes – the first to be built in a generation.