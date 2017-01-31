New free advice line for residents

Page Content 1

From 1 February 2017 a new service, Advice Lewisham, will be available to help you get advice and information on a range of issues as well as support in completing forms online.

The new free and confidential advice line will help residents to get help and support on things such as welfare, benefits and employment.

Advice Lewisham, a new service partly staffed by volunteers, is a collaboration of a number of advice organisations, funded by Lewisham Council.

You can also get support in completing online forms, such as for blue badges or housing benefit, at a new advice and information hub in Lewisham.

Advice Lewisham, will host drop-in sessions at the Leemore Centre, every weekday for residents to get help with completing online claims, and will also provide guidance on where residents can get the information they need on a range of different issues.

The Leemore Centre in Lewisham, will become the new home for Citizens Advice Lewisham and Lewisham Multilingual Advice Service, whose Catford and Sydenham offices will be closing.

You can get free and confidential advice by calling the Advice Lewisham Advice Line for free on 0800 231 5453.

Visit www.advicelewisham.org.uk for further information.