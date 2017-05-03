New adult social care self-assessment forms are now available

Page Content 1

​Improvements are being made to the way you contact, and get support from, care services in the borough. As part of these improvements two online self-assessment forms are now available to help you understand your adult social care support options.

One form is for people who may need care, and the other is for carers who may need extra help.

Wellbeing self-assessment for people who need care

On this form, if you think you may need care or extra help, you can enter information about yourself to:

help identify what support you need

guide you to a list of independent support providers

find out if you’re likely to be eligible for adult social care support

get an idea of how much you might be charged for your care.

You can also request, on the form, a full adult social care assessment. If you request an assessment, we aim to contact you within five working days, and agree the next steps.

More information about the self-assessment form if you need care or extra help

Self-assessment for carers who need extra help

On this form, if you’re a carer (an adult who cares for another adult) you can enter information to tell us about the care you provide. The form takes about one hour to complete.

When you’ve submitted the form we will assess whether you are eligible for extra help and aim to contact you within five working days to agree the next steps.

More information about the self-assessment form for carers