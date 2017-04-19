More Lewisham children offered their first preference primary school

Page Content 1

New figures released today showed the number of children in Lewisham who have been allocated a place in their preferred school has risen since 2016.

3,008 children were offered their first preference primary school, a rise of 2% to 85.52%.

3,352 children were offered their first or second preference primary school, a rise of 2% to 91.96%.

3,642 children were offered their first, second or third preference primary school, a rise of 2% to 95.06%.

In total 3,645 Lewisham children were allocated a place at a primary school in Lewisham.

Councillor Paul Maslin, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People said: 'I’m delighted that the number of children in Lewisham who have been offered a place in their preferred primary school has risen again this year. The vast majority of children will be going to their first preference primary school this September. We are working with parents, children and teachers to make Lewisham the best place to live, work and learn with the highest standards of education while meeting the growing demand for school places.'

