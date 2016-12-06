Mayors officially open affordable workspaces in Lewisham

Page Content 1

​Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, and The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, officially opened Dek Catford, part of a network of three co-working spaces and artist studios in Lewisham, at an event held in Catford on Friday 2 December.

The Dek network – which also now has branches in Ladywell and Deptford – is specifically designed to support the growth of start-ups, entrepreneurs and existing businesses, primarily working in the creative, digital media, business and social enterprise sectors.

As well as providing high quality, attractive, flexible and affordable new space, the Dek workspaces also provide free advice, events and networking. They are part of our broader strategy to bring new businesses and trade into the town centres.

Dek Catford is located on the fourth and fifth floors of the Old Town Hall building; Dek Ladywell on the ground floor of the new PLACE/Ladywell building and Dek Deptford within the Deptford Lounge.

Funding for Dek was awarded from £1.6m of Mayoral funding (£1.2m from the New Homes Bonus and £430,000 from the Mayor of London’s High Street Fund) to support the refurbishment and fit out of all three spaces and to support their running costs for the first two and a half years.

The Dek network is managed by the London Small Business Centre and Bow Arts and sponsored by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

For more information about using the Dek network: