Steve Bullock on Westminster incident: ‘we stand together’

Mayor's statement on the Westminster incident

Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham said, 'The incident at Parliament yesterday was shocking and my thoughts are for those who were killed and injured as well as their families. The response of the emergency services has been swift and reassuring. In particular we pay our respects to the bravery and commitment of the officers of the Metropolitan Police who tragically lost PC Keith Palmer and had other officers injured as they worked to keep our city safe.

‘Whatever the identity of the perpetrator no one should turn on others who might share his background. Lewisham’s diversity and solidarity makes our communities stronger. We stand together.'

