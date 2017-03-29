Mayor of Lewisham urges Prime Minister to guarantee all EU nationals can stay in the UK after Brexit

Page Content 1

Dear Prime Minister,

The EU referendum was an historic moment for our country and we have all been grappling with the implications of the result since last June.

Although the majority of people in Lewisham voted to Remain I am conscious that a sizeable minority supported the case to Leave. I am personally deeply concerned about the impact Brexit will have on our country, but there will be many in the borough who greeted the result with optimism and celebration.

I know, however, that where the people of Lewisham will be united is in solidarity with their fellow residents who currently face uncertainty and confusion about their future place in this country following the result.

Over 24,000 of our residents are EU nationals. They are people who contribute to the life of our community, its economy and its public services, but more than that they are Londoners. They are welcome in our borough and our city and they deserve a commitment from the Government that they can stay here once Britain has left the European Union.

I want to add my support to calls by the Mayor of London and the Select Committee on Exiting the EU for your Government to guarantee that all EU nationals can stay after Brexit by setting up a streamlined and thorough process for all EU nationals legally in the UK to apply for permanent residence.

It will be years before we know the true impact of Brexit, but for a very significant number of people you can provide certainty and reassurance immediately. I urge you do so.

Yours sincerely,

Sir Steve Bullock

Mayor of Lewisham