Mayor of Lewisham business award winners

​Three businesses from Brockley and Deptford are the latest recipients of a Lewisham business award.

The traditional Pakistani restaurant in Brockley, Masala Wala, won the Best of Lewisham award.

Judges were impressed by their fresh home-cooked offering, along with their commitment to recruiting locally and working side-by-side with other businesses in the area.

Festa Sul Prato, an Italian café and restaurant in Deptford, was awarded Best New Business. In addition to bringing the disused building they are based in back to life and working to create a business in a challenging area, judges also praised the business for being ‘brilliant in supporting the community activities that Deptford Folk have been organising’.

Haplo Services Ltd in Brockley, specialises in information management. They picked up the Creative Digital Entrepreneur award, with judges noting their success in establishing themselves in a niche sector.

The business awards are an opportunity for local businesses to celebrate their successes and increase their profile within the community.

The awards are open to any business in the borough and nominations can be made by anyone.

You can nominate a business for a business award by 6 September 2017.