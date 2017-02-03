London-wide smart bench scheme launches in Lewisham

Page Content 1

We have teamed up with Strawberry Energy and Cancer Research UK to pilot a new smart bench scheme.

Powered by solar panels, the benches feature mobile device charging ports and access to free Wi-Fi. The benches have been installed at five locations across the borough:

Lewisham Clock Tower

Lewis Grove, Albion Way

Near the Model Market

Brookmill Road

New Cross Road, Clifton Rise

The benches are being piloted in Lewisham and Islington, and will be rolled out across London over the year. The scheme was launched to coincide with World Cancer Day, which is on 4 February. You can donate £2 to Cancer Research UK from the smart benches by simply tapping them with your contactless debit or credit card.