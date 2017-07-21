Local businesses win FSB London Business Awards

Page Content 1

​Two businesses from Lewisham have won awards at the fifth FSB London Business Awards held at the Emirates Stadium on 20 July 2017.





Family-run chiropody practice and former Lewisham business award winners, Circle Podiatry, who based at 316 Lewisham Road, won a customer service award. Judges were particularly impressed with their use of online tools to drive revenue for their online business.

Undefeeted CIC also won a best social enterprise/not-for-profit award. Judges complimented the way in which the business was able to engage users with an app to help raise awareness of the symptoms of diabetes.

FSB London Regional Chair, Steve Warwick, said: ‘We were thrilled with the quality and quantity of entrants this year. To win any category was an achievement considering the incredible talent possessed by all the finalists.’

