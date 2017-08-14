Living Wage employers rise by 560%

Page Content 1

New figures released on 14 August 2017 show the number of Living Wage employers in Lewisham has risen by 560% since 2015 (from 5 to 33).

Lewisham is now a borough with one of the highest numbers of organisations paying the Living Wage in London.

Councillor Joe Dromey, Cabinet Member for Policy and Performance said, 'We are determined to tackle poverty in Lewisham and the Living Wage is a key part of this. We are encouraging employers to do the right thing and to pay at least the Living Wage and it's great to see so many taking this up. Nobody should have to live in poverty, so we are calling on every employer in Lewisham to take us up on our offer of a £5,000 business rate discount, and go Living Wage.'

A recent report by the Living Wage Foundation and Child Poverty Action group included borough by borough figures for the number of Living Wage employers in London.

In March 2012 we became the joint first Living Wage accredited council in the country.

Local companies can get a one-off business rate discount of up to £5,000 if they become accredited London Living Wage employers.