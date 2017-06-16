Libraries to loan 4G tablets

Page Content 1

Lewisham residents will be the first in London able to borrow tablet computers from libraries, thanks to a £50,000 award from City Hall.

The Mayor of London’s ‘Mi Wifi’ scheme will fund 70 tablet computers in Lewisham.

The innovative new pilot, launched during London Tech Week, will test how digital exclusion can be reduced among specific groups of Londoners by lending tablet computers from local libraries. It is aimed at Londoners who have no access to the internet and are lacking basic digital skills which contribute to economic disadvantage, social isolation and low levels of well-being in these groups.

From June 2017 to January 2018 Lewisham residents will be able to borrow a tablet for up to four weeks and will be offered six hours of digital skills training. Community groups will also be able to loan tablets to the vulnerable residents they work with.