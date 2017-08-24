Lewisham teenagers celebrate GCSE achievements

Page Content 1

Lewisham youngsters are celebrating their GCSE results and there are many stories of excellent achievements across the borough.

This is the first cohort of students to sit exams in the new style GCSEs in English language and literature and maths.

Success at Deptford Green

There were many high achievers at Deptford Green School. Dylan Evans, 16, achieved 9 in maths, 9 in English literature, 8 in English language plus a further 2A*s and 6As.

Fellow student Bence Angyal,16, got an 8 in maths, 8 in English literature, 6 in English language plus 1A and 5As.

Another, Wiveesh Kristhurajal, also 16, achieved 9 in maths, 8 in English literature, 8 in English language, 6As, 1B and 1C.

Headteacher Mark Phillips said: 'In a year of real exam changes we’re delighted with the great results that a large number our students have got. These are huge personal successes for them and I’d like to thank our teaching staff who, faced with all the changes, have continued to remain focused on doing the best they can for their students.

Success at Addey and Stanhope

There were many stories too of students overcoming adversity. Addey and Stanhope student Dylan Marsh, 16, was awarded grade 9 for English language. This achievement is even more significant as Dylan was unable to attend school during the whole of Year 10 due to undergoing major surgery.

'It's been a challenging year,' says Addey and Stanhope headteacher Janice Shapiro, 'as might be expected given the extent of qualification reform schools have had to manage. So it's especially pleasing to be able to celebrate terrific performances by many of our students and the exceptional strength of the results in a wide range of subjects.'

Success at Sedgehill

Sedgehill School students are also celebrating also their results today. The school made a significant improvement in the pass rate for both English and maths.

Sedgehill student Naomi Ademola achieved 2A*s and 5As. Fellow student Hassan Shubar achieved 5A*s and 2As and Nicole Oliveira achieved 5A*s and 1A.

Head of School Andrew Milliken said: 'I am delighted that so many of our students have enjoyed success in their examinations today. This is testament to the commitment students have shown to their studies and the excellent manner in which they prepared for and took their exams. Their achievements make all of us at Sedgehill School justifiably proud.'