Lewisham marks LGBT month

Angela Eagle, MP for Wallasey, attended a Council meeting on 22 February to mark LGBT History Month and acknowledge the borough’s work on equality issues.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the UK, the first milestone towards the full legal equality of LGBT people in the country.

Angela said: 'Over the past 50 years, we’ve seen huge strides towards equality for LGBT people, and the work of boroughs like Lewisham has undoubtedly contributed to this.

'LGBT History Month provides us with an opportunity to reflect on this progress, but also to remind ourselves that there is still so much more to do across the world to secure LGBT rights.