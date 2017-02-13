Lewisham landlords urged to sign up for HMO licence scheme

Page Content 1

We are calling on landlords who rent out houses in multiple occupation (HMO) above commercial premises to sign up to its licensing scheme which aims to improve the quality of private rented sector homes.

We are extending the country-wide mandatory HMO licencing scheme to cover more types of properties and drive up standards across the borough. Our scheme will require landlords of smaller lettings with shared amenities above commercial properties to be licenced too through the additional scheme.



Landlords operating private lettings without a licence in Lewisham could face prosecution. We may obtain a Rent Repayment Order (RRO) or an unlimited fine. Income raised through this scheme will be invested in private rented sector housing.



Councillor Damien Egan, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: 'As house prices rise, more and more people are renting privately, so it’s important that housing in our borough is of a decent standard, safe and well managed. Our licensing scheme will support people who rent good quality homes and crack down on rogue landlords who exploit vulnerable tenants and families.'

More information about the scheme and applications for a licence can be made online at www.lewisham.gov.uk/HMO

We are committed to working with private landlords to ensure their properties are fit to live in.

You can report a rogue landlord to PSHE@lewisham.gov.uk