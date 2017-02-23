Lewisham agrees spending plans for the next year

Lewisham Council’s 2017/18 budget was agreed at a meeting of full Council on 22 February 2016.
The new budget includes a 1.99% rise in council tax and a 3% 'precept' charge to fund social care which is equivalent to 114p a week for a Band D property. Read the full budget.
Councillor Kevin Bonavia, Cabinet Member for Resources, said: 'The Government's decision to cut Lewisham's funding by 63% over 10 years has placed huge pressure on our finances and our services, especially adult social care. To balance our books and to fund vital services in 2017/18, council tax in Lewisham will rise by 1.99% in addition to a 3% 'precept' charge to fund social care.
'In the face of yet another year of cuts from the Government, we are working around the clock to build a Lewisham that is better and fairer for all. We were the first council in the country to become a Living Wage employer in 2012; we haven't closed a single library (thanks to the work and support of our local communities); and by 2018 we will have delivered 2,000 new affordable homes in Lewisham.
'We will continue to urge the Government not to simply rely on councils to increase council tax, but to provide fairer funding for councils and the vital services that our residents rely on, particularly adult social care.'