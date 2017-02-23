Lewisham agrees spending plans for the next year

Page Content 1

Lewisham Council’s 2017/18 budget was agreed at a meeting of full Council on 22 February 2016.

The new budget includes a 1.99% rise in council tax and a 3% 'precept' charge to fund social care which is equivalent to 114p a week for a Band D property. Read the full budget.

Councillor Kevin Bonavia, Cabinet Member for Resources, said: 'The Government's decision to cut Lewisham's funding by 63% over 10 years has placed huge pressure on our finances and our services, especially adult social care. To balance our books and to fund vital services in 2017/18, council tax in Lewisham will rise by 1.99% in addition to a 3% 'precept' charge to fund social care.

'In the face of yet another year of cuts from the Government, we are working around the clock to build a Lewisham that is better and fairer for all. We were the first council in the country to become a Living Wage employer in 2012; we haven't closed a single library (thanks to the work and support of our local communities); and by 2018 we will have delivered 2,000 new affordable homes in Lewisham.