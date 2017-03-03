Marking Fairtrade Fortnight in Lewisham

Page Content 1

Fairtrade Fortnight has been running since 27 February and will end on 12 March, so there is still time to get involved.

This year the Fairtrade Foundation is encouraging people to put Fairtrade into their break and take exploitation out, by choosing Fairtrade products when enjoying their cup of tea.

Having the perfect cuppa or a snack is an important part of our daily routine, yet millions of farmers who produce the treats we enjoy during our breaks are struggling to make a living. However hard they work to provide the products we depend on, they still aren’t paid what they deserve.

In Kenya’s coffee and tea-growing regions one in three people live in poverty, while tea pickers in Malawi earn less than £1.46 a day. This is not enough to provide decent food, education or healthcare for their families or invest in better farming.

As a Fairtrade borough since 2005, we are calling on residents to support the local businesses which use or sell Fairtrade products, and help ensure better prices, decent working conditions, local sustainability and fair terms of trade for farmers and workers in developing countries.

There are several events have already taken place to mark Fairtrade Fortnight in Lewisham: