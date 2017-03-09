Lewisham Council scoops major housing award

Page Content 1

We beat off strong competition from councils around the UK to win ‘Best Housing Initiative’ at the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) 2017 awards for the PLACE/Ladywell temporary housing scheme.

PLACE/Ladywell is a housing scheme for 24 homeless families, affordable work space for small businesses and a community café.

It uses modern building methods in an entirely new way, creating a building that can be moved from site to site, enabling us to make use of land that may only be temporarily available in order to provide temporary homes for homeless families.

PLACE/Ladywell won best housing scheme at the London Planning Awards on 27 February 2017 and the Mayor’s Prize at the New London Architecture Awards in July 2016.

We were shortlisted for the Local Government Chronicle ‘Best Housing Initiative’ award alongside:

Brighton & Hove City Council

Exeter and East Devon

Gateshead Council

Leeds City Council

Rochdale Borough Council

Telford & Wrekin Council

Wakefield Council.

The Local Government Chronicle awards took place on Wednesday 8 March 2017.