Lewisham Council raises £12,000 for charity

Lewisham Mayor Sir Steve Bullock and Mayoress Kris Hibbert, have proudly handed over a cheque for £12,000 to the Lavender Trust at Breast Cancer Care.

Residents have helped raise the money by taking part in a number of fundraising events that we have organised throughout the year, such as Christmas and charity quiz nights, Pink Friday and an Alternative Valentine’s Day Dinner.

Handing over the cheque to Charlotte Sills at the Lavender Trust, Sir Steve said, ‘The Lavender Trust makes a real difference to the lives of young women affected by breast cancer, providing them with vital support and information.

‘One again, I would like to thank the generosity of Lewisham residents for continuing to support this worthy cause.’

We have been raising funds for the Lavender Trust since its launch in 1998 and has so far raised over £200K.

The Lavender Trust provides support to younger women with breast cancer and is the chosen charity of the Mayor of Lewisham, Sir Steve Bullock.

The next fundraising event will be summer charity quiz at the Rivoli Ballroom on 16 June.

