Lewisham Council awarded White Ribbon status

​We have been awarded White Ribbon status in recognition of the work we have done to tackle violence against women and girls.

White Ribbon UK is a movement that works to tackle violence against women and girls by engaging with and mobilising men and boys.

White Ribbon UK has a growing body of ambassadors and accredited workplaces that are working to tackle the problem in their schools, workplaces and communities.

Six male staff members from Lewisham Council have volunteered to become White Ribbon Ambassadors to champion the cause in the workplace.

Founded in 2005 by Chris Green OBE, White Ribbon UK works with men and boys to speak out about male violence against women and girls and challenge negative gender stereotypes.

The charity is committed to the belief that tackling this problem cannot be achieved without instigating changes in the attitudes and behaviour of men – with the help of men.