Mayor of Lewisham responds to school funding consultation

On this page you can see the letter from Sir Steve Bullock, Mayor of Lewisham, to Justine Greening MP, Secretary of State for Education about Lewisham school funding.

Dear Ms Greening,

Londoners can rightly be proud of their schools and their sustained success over the last decade. In Lewisham we have some outstanding schools and are committed to continuing to improve the whole school system. That success and that improvement will be put at risk by the funding cuts that are proposed as part of the new national schools funding formula.

Research by London Councils has found over 1,500 schools in the capital could lose £19 million a year when the proposed National Funding Formula changes are introduced. Lewisham schools face the prospect of some of the highest cuts in the country with their budgets set to reduce by more than 10% per pupil in real terms.

I am sure you, like me, will have heard from the countless concerned parents who have come together to oppose these funding cuts. They do not want to see the loss of teachers, teaching assistants, and invaluable after school activities that will result if such dramatic cuts are made.

Together with London Councils, we are calling on the Government to invest more funding in schools, and in particular to provide an additional £335M per year (just 1% of the DfE’s schools budget) to ensure no school loses out.

Nobody in Lewisham wants to see the success of our schools threatened. I urge you to reconsider your National Funding Formula plans and commit to fair funding for all schools.

Yours sincerely,

Sir Steve Bullock

Mayor of Lewisham