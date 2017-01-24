Letter from Chief Executive regarding the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation

Page Content 1

Barry Quirk, Chief Executive, has written to the Mayor and Councillors with regard to the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation.

23 January 2017

Dear Mayor and Councillors

Late on Friday 20 January I received formal requests by email from the Mayor, Sir Steve Bullock, and Cllr Alan Hall, the Chair of Overview and Scrutiny, both asking me to commission an independent review of the matters referred to in a Guardian article of that day on the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation. As you will know this matter relates to the proposal, in the compulsory purchase order (CPO) for the New Bermondsey scheme, to relocate the Millwall Community Trust (MCT) into a new sports centre.

I feel that these requests are entirely sensible in the circumstances. Therefore, I am urgently putting arrangements in place to secure an independent external review. As soon as I am in a position I shall advise you of the terms of reference of that review and the name of the person conducting the review.

Obviously, the process and timing of the reconsideration of the proposed CPO by the Cabinet may be affected by this review.

Yours sincerely

Barry Quirk

Chief Executive

