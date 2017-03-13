Join us in the fight against child sexual exploitation

Page Content 1

We are supporting the national child sexual exploitation awareness raising day on Saturday 18 March.

Child sexual exploitation (CSE) is a form of sexual abuse that involves the manipulation and/or coercion of young people under the age of 18 into sexual activity.

The national campaign aims to highlight the issues surrounding child sexual exploitation and encourages everyone to think, spot and speak out against abuse and adopt a zero tolerance approach to adults developing inappropriate relationships with children.

Find out more about CSE Day 2017

Events on Friday 17 March 2017

Lewisham Shopping Centre, 10am–4pm

An information stall will be set up in the shopping centre and parents can get advice from Lewisham Police and representatives from O2 on how to set up parental controls on their children’s mobile phones.

Lewisham Library, 10am–4pm

Information and advice will be provided by Safer London and Crime Enforcement and Reduction Team on child sexual exploitation and from 10-4pm.

Live Twitter Q&A, 4–5pm

Lewisham Police will host a live Q&A on Twitter for anyone with questions about child sexual exploitation. Follow @MPSLewisham on Twitter to tune in.

Worried about a child suffering harm?

During office hours (Monday–Friday) contact the Lewisham Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) on 020 8314 6660.

Out of office hours contact the Emergency Duty Team on 020 8314 6000.

If a child is at immediate risk of harm, call the Police on 999.

Find out more about child sexual exploitation