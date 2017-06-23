Join the fun at People's Day 2017

Page Content 1

South east London’s best-loved free festival, People’s Day, returns once more on Saturday 8 July, ready to entertain, amuse, inform and amaze.

Now in its 33rd year, People’s Day is expected to welcome over 25,000 visitors to Mountsfield Park, Catford. Gates open at 12 noon and the entertainment runs until 8pm.

The event will showcase over 1,000 local and international performers across five magical stages, ready to delight audiences with top acts ranging from music, art and comedy to cabaret, theatre and spoken word.

Headlining this year in The Big Top stage are The Ska Vengers, India’s first-ever ska band and Cuban sensation Margarita Pracatan, whose unique musical renditions on prime time TV have given her cult status. Joining them will be William D Drake, formerly with influential English rock band the Cardiacs and comedy legends Trev and Simon.

The Dance for Life tent will be rocked this year by Deaf Rave, showcasing three emerging Deaf artists, plus local talent ShaoDow, Kai Jones and UK3. See the full People’s Day lineup.

Other attractions include street food and bars, a craft market, a kids’ zone, community garden and funfair. There will also be pizza making, abseiling, selfie snapping with the iconic Catford Cat, the chance to conduct an orchestra and you can watch live art being created by Brockley Street Artists.

This year, People’s Day has been working towards becoming the first dementia-friendly festival, and most staff and security have been trained at Dementia Friends. New for 2017 is also the sensory area, for visitors with autism and anyone who might need some time out from the hustle and bustle of the day. Read the full access guide.

Entrance is free of charge and visitors can access the festival via the George Lane, Carswell Road or Brownhill Road entrances from 12 noon. Find out how to get to People’s Day.