Join our fair funding campaign for Lewisham schools

​Lewisham residents have been urged to have their say in a major government consultation on school funding (National Funding Formula) which would see school funding in the borough cut by 10%.

The National Funding Formula consultation was launched by the government on 14 December 2016 and closes on 22 March 2017.

Research by London Councils found over 1,500 schools in the capital would lose £19 million a year when the proposed National Funding Formula changes are introduced.

We have called on the government to invest more funding in schools, and in particular to provide an additional £335m per year (1% of the DfE’s schools budget) to ensure no school loses funding as a direct result of the implementation of the National Funding Formula.

Councillor Paul Maslin, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People said, 'The government’s changes to school funding will see schools in Lewisham lose up to 10% of their annual budget and would cut funding for 70% of London schools. All pupils, teachers and parents in Lewisham want from the government is fair funding for our schools. If you want fair funding for our schools please take part in the government’s consultation before it closes on 22 March.'

Councillor Hilary Moore, Chair of Lewisham’s Children and Young People Select Committee said, 'At a time when our schools are facing big financial pressures the last thing we need are huge government funding cuts. Our teachers, parents and pupils need well-funded schools so every child is given the chance to fulfil their potential.'