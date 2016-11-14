Join in a free Great Weight Debate to help tackle obesity in the borough

Page Content 1

With two in five children obese or overweight by the start of secondary school, it’s time to tackle the problem and we want you to get involved and have your say.

On 30 November, residents are invited to a free Great Weight Debate in Catford to discuss the obesity epidemic.

You will be able to join a group discussion to have your say about where we should be focussing our resources, and help come up with innovative ideas to tackle obesity. The debate will follow a pub quiz, with exciting prizes to be won.

Register now to book your free place at the Great Weight Debate and help make Lewisham a healthier place for our children.

30 November, 5–8pm

The Green Man, Bromley Road SE6 2RP

If you can’t attend, you can still complete the Great Weight Debate survey and make sure your voice is heard.