Improvements to the benefits service

We have introduced a new online system to improve the way you apply for benefits.

The new system means you can keep track of your benefit payments online and make new applications at any time. It also means we can process applications and make decisions faster.

What has changed?

You can apply for housing benefit or council tax reduction online

A new online application form is replacing the current phone service. You can apply at any time, when it’s convenient to you, not just during our office hours.

You can view your account online

You can view your benefit account online. This means you can: