Improvements to the benefits service

We have introduced a new online system to improve the way you apply for benefits.
The new system means you can keep track of your benefit payments online and make new applications at any time. It also means we can process applications and make decisions faster.
What has changed?
You can apply for housing benefit or council tax reduction online
A new online application form is replacing the current phone service. You can apply at any time, when it’s convenient to you, not just during our office hours.
You can view your account online
You can view your benefit account online. This means you can:
We can make faster decisions
The new system is simpler and more of it is automated. This means we can process applications and make decisions more quickly. We will also tell you about decisions online, which will save even more time.
It’s easier to tell us about changes in your circumstances
We have improved the way you tell us about a change in your circumstances. The new form is linked to your online account, which means:
How to access the new system
You will need to have a My Lewisham online account to see your benefit account and complete the online forms.
- If you already have a My Lewisham account, you will need to answer a security question when viewing your online benefit account for the first time.
- If you don’t have a My Lewisham account, you will need to set one up. This is easy to do and takes about 10 minutes.